Mary Frances Stephenson, 89, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo after a brief illness. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel with burial to follow in Belden Cemetery. Visitation will be on 5PM - 7PM Thursday and from Noon to service time on Friday at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. A full obituary will follow.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.