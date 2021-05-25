William Adam Trent Stepp, 38, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home. He adored his children and granddaughters. He was an employee of S & S Line. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on vehicles. He was always ready to beat anyone in a game of pool. Services will be at 2:00pm Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Antioch Free Will Baptist Church. Bro. Ricky Pierce will officiate. Burial will be in the Antioch Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors-Parents-Fay and Jessie Sisco; wife-Rachael Stepp; children-Lacey Saettel, Hunter, Hayden, Rain, Joey, Adam and Reagan Stepp; brother-Jason Stepp (Erin); granddaughters-Presley Jade Stepp and Bailey Rain Hurst; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by-Father-Joey Stepp; grandparents-Bill Stepp, Bettie and Gene Busby; great grandmother-Ila White. Pallbearers-David Drewery, Micah Nielsen, Raymond Blanset, Mitch Ward, Randy Williams and Michael Williams. visitation-5:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021 and 1:00pm until service time Thursday, May 27, 2021.
