Mr. Don Barry Stepp, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on March 21, 1943 to Charles Warren Stepp and Kathleen Tutor Stepp Moore. He was a retired furniture manufacturing employee. Mr. Stepp served in the United States Army, and then served in the Army National Guard of Houston. Don Stepp was a member of New Parkersburg Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Jacob Samuell and Bro. Walker Winter officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi. Don Stepp is survived by his mother, Kathleen Moore of Randolph; his wife, Peggy S. Russell Stepp of Houlka; his daughters, Pam ( Jeff) Barefield of Bruce, and Nancy (Todd) Winter of Houlka; three sisters, Patsy (Donald) Murphree of Randolph, Mitchealine Cowsert of Pontotoc, and Jill (Bobby) Chrestman of Pontotoc; his brother, Jack (Katherine) Montgomery of Byhalia; his grandchildren, Brittany (Josh) Tolbert, Jacob (Autumn) Samuell, Walker Winter, Mattie Winter, and Jess Barefield; his great-grandchildren, Paisley, Grey, Jed, Jacie, Jaxon, Lorena, Libby, and Lucy; his sister-in-law, Hazel (Zane) Davidson of Houlka and his brother-in-law, Johnny Russell of Houlka. Don Stepp was preceded in death by his father, Charles Stepp; his stepfather, Cliff Moore, and one brother, Tommy Stepp. Pallbearers will be Jim Clark, Jerry Russell, Johnny Russell, Jake Hancock, Darrell Henry, and Sammy Hardin. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
