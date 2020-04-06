Flora Ellen Swords Stepp, age 93, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 21, 1926 to Lonnie Clinton and Mattie Bain Parrish Swords. She was a member of Cairo Baptist Church and the Woodmen of the World, Ecru Lodge. Flora had taught school, and worked at Futorian Furniture Manufacturing and Irwin B. Schwabe. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and working word puzzles. Due to the Corona Virus and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at Cairo Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2 PM, with Rev. William Reeves officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 75 years, James Robert Stepp of Ecru; a daughter, Martha Owen of Blue Mountain, MS; a son, Jeff Stepp of Ecru, MS; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Stepp of Tupelo, MS; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Rodgers (Martin), Elizabeth Stepp LeFors, Chris Stepp, Scott Pannell (Katelynn), Josh Pannell (Amber), Chase Pannell (Caila), Jessica Riales (Brian) and Julie Stepp and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jackson "Jack" Swords and a son, Don Stepp. Pallbearers will be Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chris Stepp, Brian Riales, Brody Hendrix and Adam Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jennifer Rodgers, Elizabeth LeFors, Jessica Riales and Julie Stepp. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

