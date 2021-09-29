David Gene Stepp, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born November 5, 1942 to Harvey Manuel and Mary Jane (Mamie) Roberson Stepp. Gene was a member of Thaxton Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Thaxton High School and had worked as a sales representative for a linen company, owned S and S Dry Cleaners and Laundry Service, worked at a service station, drove a tour bus and delivered medical supplies. Gene was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, having served from 1965 to 1966. He was a member of the American Legion Post 16 and the Vietnam Veterans Organization. Family was very important to Gene and he treasured time spent with them. He loved his dog "Lucky" and his horse "Lady". Gene enjoyed his land and was an avid Ole Miss Rebel fan. Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, October 1, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc, with Rev. Tommy Inmon and Elder Steve Weaver officiating; burial will follow in the Lafayette Springs Cemetery with military honors. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary Frances Sneed Stepp; a daughter, Genie Melissa Stepp Rogers (Allen); two sisters, Addie Mae Smith and Hester Sellers; one brother, Garry Lee Stepp (Brenda); and three grandchildren, Adam Rogers (Kayla), Cal Rogers and Reagan Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Frances Stepp Sutton and Hazel Stepp; and a brother, Sonny Stepp. Pallbearers will be Cliff Smith, Andy Stepp, Adam Rogers, Cal Rogers, Mark McCarter and Stephen Stalnaker. Honorary Terry and Peggy McCarter, Ron and Sally Hope, Mack and Pat Williams, American Legion members. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Thursday and from 1 to 2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to the American Legion Post 16, P.O. Box 262, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to Thaxton Baptist Church, 10507 Hwy 336, Thaxton, MS 38871 or to Laodicea Primitive Baptist Church, C/O Bobbie Weaver, 160 Jefferson Road West, Houlka, MS 38850, or to Lafayette Springs Cemetery Fund, 175 Walker Road, Thaxton, MS 38871 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.