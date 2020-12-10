James Robert Stepp, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 14, 1924 to Homer Lee and Francis McLaughlin Stepp. James was an auto mechanic and sewing machine mechanic and retired from Ram Golf Manufacturing. He was a member of Cairo Baptist Church, a Mason and a member of the Woodmen of the World in Ecru. James was a Navy Veteran of WWII. He enjoyed "junking", puzzles and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Cairo Cemetery with Rev. William Reeves officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Martha Owen of Blue Mountain, MS; one son, Jeff Stepp of Ecru, MS; two daughters-in-law: Marsha Stepp of Tupelo and Jane Stepp of Myrtle, MS; a sister, Doris Sweet of Pinedale, MS; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Rodgers (Martin), Elizabeth Stepp LeFors, Chris Stepp, Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chase Pannell, Jessica Riales and Julie Stepp, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Opal Graves; a brother, Homer Franklin Stepp and a son, Don Stepp. Pallbearers will be Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chris Stepp, Brian Riales, Brody Hendrix, Adam Johnson and Chase Pannell. A walk through visitation will be held Saturday from 9 to 10 AM at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
