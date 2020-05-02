Gloria Estelle Stevens, 73, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home in Booneville. She was born in Memphis, TN, on March 18, 1947, to Tendyll Baxter Thomas and Frances Inez French Thomas. She was a member of Thrasher Baptist Church. Gloria loved being outside working in her garden and her flower beds. She enjoyed reading, sewing, painting and cooking. Most of all, Gloria loved spending time at home with her family. A private family service will be Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. Dale Ross will deliver the message and burial will follow at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery in Booneville, MS. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, James Thomas Stevens; two daughters, Rhonda (Lynn) Lambert and Becky Stevens both of Booneville; brother, Lamonne (Lynn) Thomas of Bossier City, LA; sisters, Cynthia Thomas and Oretia Daughtery both of Booneville, MS; grandsons, Lee Skelton and Kyle Lambert both of Booneville, MS; granddaughters, Tiffany Hilburn of Rienzi, MS; Brooke Lambert and Jessie Lambert both of Booneville, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Lynn Lambert, Kyle Lambert, Lee Skelton and Brandon Hilburn. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.