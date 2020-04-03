Harold Stevens, 72, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 9, 1948, in Anguilla, MS, to Joseph Odessa and Doris Mildred Cooper Stevens. He was a self-employed paint contractor and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Harold was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and fishing, and he especially loved his grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Lana Stevens; three sons, Jason Stevens (Tonya), Justin Stevens (Laura), and Eric Stevens, all of Fulton; seven grandchildren, Bryson (Sara), Dylon, Annastyn, Payton, Kate, Zayne, and Ava Stevens; two great-grandchildren, Bronson Stevens and Lucy Jackson; four brothers, Charles "BooJack" Stevens (Patty), Larry Stevens, and Terry Stevens (Pam), all of Anguilla, and Kenny Stevens of Brandon; one sister, Linda Keever (Bubba) of Anguilla; one brother-in-law, Treeves Cooper of Anguilla; one sister-in-law, Susan Stevens of Inverness; a special niece, Cindy McKay (Junior) of Vicksburg; a special nephew, Joey Stevens of Anguilla; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Doris Cooper; and two brothers, Pete Stevens and Billy Stevens. Condolences may be shared with the Stevens family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
