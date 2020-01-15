Jerry Dale Stevens 72, died Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born June 8, 1947 in Monroe County. He lived most of his life in the Carolina Community (Itawamba County) to Elmo C. Stevens and Daphna (Steele) Stevens. He was a retired insurance salesman. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Mooreville. He enjoyed spending time with his family. There will be a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Monday January 20, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (near Mooreville) with Brother Richey Hester officiating. Tisdale -Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton,MS will be assisting the family. Survivors include his daughter Rhonda (Stevens) Karlsson , one son Jerry Dale Stevens II, one sister Janet Earnest (Gary), five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Judy C. (Mask) Stevens. Online condolences can be expressed at tisdalelannmemorial.com
