Otho Ois Stevens, at age 81 met the dissolution of his earthly tabernacle on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 and transformed to the Sovereign Grand Architect of the Universe from the Courtyards Living Center in Fulton after a long period of declining health. Born April 20, 1940 to the late Ois Riggins Stevens and Renie Marie Foster Stevens, Otho grew up in the Tremont area and graduated from Tremont High School. He furthered his education at ICC and Mississippi State. A working man, he spent the first 20 years of his working life at Sunshine Mills in Verona and retired after over 20 years at Bryan Foods/Sara Lee. A man with a large heart, Otho understood his spiritual obligations completely. He lived a life of service to other above self. A 33 degree Mason and Shriner affiliated with the R.E. Lee Lodge in Tupelo, Bro. Stevens was fully committed to the Masonic teachings. He spent much of his available time and resources transporting children in need to the Shriners Hospital in Galveston, Tx. and St. Louis, Mo. He spent hundreds of hours over his lifetime lecturing Brothers in their Masonic obligations and was part and parcel of seeing many young men raised master masons. Outside masonry, Otho was the "baddest" poker player, card shark and dominoes guru in these parts. He enjoyed frequent trips to Tunica, never could turn his back on a stranded and homeless animal and was an avid Miss. State sports fan. He participated in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Tupelo. A fine man, he now rests in King Solomon's temple with the supreme worshipful master. A time of reflection and remembrance will take place at 6 PM Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Lee County Shrine Club on Canal Street in Tupelo. Friends will have a time to share their memories and the Masons will provide Masonic honors. There will be a 30 minute visitation prior to the service. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, is honored to be serving a brother Mason. Otho is survived by his daughter, Cindy Ann Wray and husband, John of Twin Falls, Idaho; two grand children, Len Rogers and wife, Joanna of Austin, TX and their three children, Neriah, Ethan and Elias and Taia Stevens of Twin Falls, Idaho. his beloved and constant companion and caregiver of over 30 years, Sammie Swinney of Saltillo and her grandchildren, Austin, Tyler and Erin and great granddaughter, Keridwyn. The family request that you send donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 3100 Samford Ave., Sherveport, La. 71103 or to the Hamasa Shriners Transportation Fund, 5516 Dale Drive, Marion, Miss.39342. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
