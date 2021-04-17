Reba Jean Sappington Stevens, 83, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born August 21, 1937 to the late James V. Sappington and the late Mary Vance Smith Sappington. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and studying the Bible until her illness wouldn't allow her to do so. She was a homemaker most of her life and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Private family graveside services will be 12:00 pm on Monday April 19, 2021 at Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery in Booneville with Bro. Chuck Boxx officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her daughters: Vicki (Gary) Martin and Ricki (Charles) Wren both of Fulton; son, Michael (Lana) Stevens of New Albany; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Dean Stevens; 5 brothers Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
