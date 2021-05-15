Sam C. Stevens, 72, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 5:00 pm at The Arbors of Amory. Visitation will be on Wednesday, with a gathering of friends, following the Celebration of Life Service at The Arbors of Amory..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.