Jimmy Stevens, Sr. (76) passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home in Saltillo. He retired from FMC after 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fast cars and trucks and spending time outdoors or working on cars. He was known for his hard work, his love for his children and his love for old cars. Services are 3 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church in Saltillo with Bro. Jonathan Bonds. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Saturday at the church. Jimmy is survived by his son, Jimmy Stevens, Jr. (Lisa) of Saltillo; his daughter, Gale of Saltillo; his brother, Gerald Stevens of Saltillo; his grandchildren, Brandon, Chritopher, Candace, Lacie, Thomas, Alex, Austin, Justin, Austin and Abbie and the neighborhood children that he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his father, A.W. Stevens; his mother, Burie Stevens; his wife of 42 years, Bettie Stevens and his sons, Lacy Starnes and Lee Starnes. Pallbearers are; Jimmy Robinson, Austin Stevens, Richard Norris, Gene Gober, Andy Anderson, Matt Goddard, Matt Breaux and Harold Sanford.
