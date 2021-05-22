William Lee "Buck" Stevens, 79, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 1 PM at Oxford-University United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 12 PM - service time at the church.

