Carolyn Standifer Stevenson, 70, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Aberdeen on October 25, 1951 to the late Olon and Helen Parker Standifer. She grew up in Amory and attended Amory Schools. On April 2, 1968, Carolyn married the love of her life and soulmate, Will Stevenson. As they began their life's journey together over 53 years ago, Carolyn and Will's love for one another grew stronger each day. Carolyn's very first job was at the Hob Nob Shoe Store on Main Street. She was an excellent people person which would lead her into a successful career as an independent insurance agent, representing several companies throughout the years. Carolyn was a faithful Christian lady who loved God with all of her heart. She was a member of ST. James United Methodist Church where she faithfully served on the Communion Board. Carolyn's entire life revolved around her beautiful family. Her family was blessed to know the true, unselfish, never ending love of a devoted matriarch of the family. Her children and husband have risen up and called her blessed. Carolyn poured out of her life into the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Every Sunday, Carolyn would joyfully prepare a meal for her family. Nothing gave her greater joy than to see her family all together and happy. She was a selfless lady, never failing to help anyone in need. Her life's story is likened unto the Widow at Zarephath, who would give all to meet the needs of others, trusting fully in God to supply her own needs. Left behind to cherish her memories include her husband of over 53 years, Will Stevenson, Amory; daughters, Anita Stevenson (Ricky), Hatley and Haley Stevenson of Amory; son, William Stevenson, Jr. (Lisa), Amory; special sister, Patricia Rogers, Amory and Stephanie Whitfield, Amory; brothers, Jimmy Standifer (Marcelle), Detroit, MI, Allen Standifer (Cathy), Memphis, Anthony Dewayne Standifer, FL, Johnny Standifer, Amory and Olon Whitfield, FL; grandchildren, Destiny Stevenson, Daidra Stevenson, Elliott Stevenson, Elijah Stevenson, Chaquita Dobbs and her 3 lovely children, Lacrystal Keaton, Jakara Stevenson, Kaiden Burnside and Landyn Stevenson; great grandchildren, Kanye Stevenson, Adrien Wallace, Hayden Stevenson and Kannon Stevenson; special niece, Krissie Rogers and a host of other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Chadrick O'Brian Stevenson; brothers, Edward Standifer (Shirley) and Ollon Standifer, Jr. A celebration of Carolyns life will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Her wake will be held from 4-6 PM on Saturday, September 18 at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
