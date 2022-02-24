Mr. William Stevenson, Jr. was born on April 6, 1968 in Aberdeen to William Stevenson, Sr. and Carolyn Standifer Stevenson. He departed this life at the age of 53 on February 14, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo. Giving his life to Christ at an early age, will was a member of Victory Temple Outreach Ministries in Amory. God gifted Will with the gift of music. He served the Lord playing the keyboard in church. Will Sr. and Carolyn lovingly raised Will Jr. and his siblings in a loving home. He was often described as a devoted big brother and protector to his sisters. Being raised and taught what a family man looked like, Will made it his priority in life to be the best husband to his loving wife, Lisa Herron Stevenson whom he married June 23, 2001 and the best dad to his 3 daughters. Will grew up in Amory and was an Amory High School graduate where he played in the band. He went on to earn a degree in welding from Itawamba Junior College. For several years he worked at Aircap, later retiring from the Weyerhauser Chip Mill in Amory. Will was also an entrepreneur and jack of all trades who could do anything from making peanut brittle candy to cutting glass. He was also a master gardener who could make anything grow. Will especially enjoyed growing herbs and vegetables to make his own remedies and sauces. He was also a black belt in Martial Arts. Left behind to cherish Will's memories are his father, William Stevenson, Sr., Amory; his wife, Lisa Nicole Herron Stevenson, Amory; daughters, Chaquita Dobbs, Amory, Lacrystal Keeton, Columbus and Jakara Stevenson, Amory; sisters, Anita Stevenson, Amory and Haley Stevenson, Amory; grandchildren, Jamonica Dobbs, Monterious Dobbs and Kashtin Dobbs; nieces and nephews, Elliott, Elijah, Daidra, Destiny Stevenson, Kaiden Burnside and Landyn Stevenson; great nephews, Kanye', Hayden and Kannon Stevenson, Adrien Wallace; a host of aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Standifer Stevenson; brother, Chadrick Stevenson; grandparents, Ollon and Helen Standifer, Madelyn Meaders and Selmon McIntosh. Will's Celebration of Life Service will be at 3 PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Maurice McIntosh, Pastor Dwayne Robinson and Bishop L.E. Crump officiating. The wake will be held on Saturday evening, February 26, 2022 at the funeral home from 4-6 PM. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
