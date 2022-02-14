Judy Watson Stevenson (65) passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was an avid Ole Miss fan. She enjoyed working in her yard, going to the beach, going to their cabin at Waterloo on the TN River and she cherished her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She spent countless hours at their sporting events or any activity they were in. Services are 6 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Judy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Clay Stevenson of Guntown; her son, Chris Stevenson (Jessi) of Fulton; her brother, Terry Watson (Leasha) of Saltillo; her sister, Bobbie Sue Watson of Guntown; her grandchildren, Rourke and Riley Stevenson of Fulton; her sisters-in-law, Angie Watson Milam of Guntown and Stephanie Stone of Atlanta and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Wayne and Jimmie Sue Watson; her brother, Donald Watson; her sister, Sheila Hutcheson; her infant sister, Lana Watson and her brother-in-law, Ray Hutcheson. Pallbearers are; Chad Watson, Adam Lindsey, Andrew Ledbetter, Joey Hutcheson, Collin Hutcheson, Chase Watson and Drew Phillips. Honorary pallbearers are; Clint Faust and David O. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude or the Sanctuary Hospice House. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.