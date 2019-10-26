On the morning of Friday, October 25, 2019, Mary Frances Stevenson, 85, took her last breath of Earthly air before entering her Heavenly Home. She was born in Prentiss County to the late Clarence and Evelyn McCreary on January 8, 1934. Frances was a very loving, compassionate woman who loved the Lord. She was a faithful member of Bigbee Baptist Church. She retired from AT&T after 30 years and worked part-time for Peay Animal Hospital. Frances had a special place in her heart for animals and children, and enjoyed taking care of them. She dearly loved her family and always strived to help out in any way she could. In her free time, she liked spending time with her pets, gardening, and reading. Frances will be missed by those who knew and loved her, but the memories she shared will last a lifetime. Frances is survived by her sisters, Brenda Brown (Johnny), Carolyn Tigrett, Shelby Bonds; niece, Amy Robinson (David); and great-niece, Mary Lace Stanphill (James). A funeral service will be held at Bigbee Baptist Church on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2PM, with Bro. Justin Haynes and Bro. Jim Manley officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery in Fulton. Pallbearers will include Gary Baldwin, Phil Burks, Kenny Gilmore, David Stanford, Brad Stanford, and Brad Clayton. Visitation will be Monday morning from 11AM until the service hour at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made in Frances's name to the Bigbee Baptist Church Building Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome@gmail.com
