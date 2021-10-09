Joshua Eli Steverson passed away on October 2, 2021 at the EL Paso Children's Hospital in EL Paso Texas. He was born December 29, 2008 to Gregg and Audra Steverson in Germantown, TN. His visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. His Service will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery. Josh was a loving and happy child that gave joy to all who met him. He will be especially missed by his companion service dog, Sassy. He loved firetrucks and monkeys. He was loved by his teacher: Wendy Parsley and his nurses: Yuli Olmos and Jannette Mendoza. He leaves his parents, his grandparents: Johnny and Glenda Thrasher of Blue Mountain, MS; two aunts: Sonia Taylor (Robert) of Blue Mountain, MS and Stacy Steverson of Southaven, MS; his cousins: Andi Kirk (Logan) of Iuka, MS, Kove Kirk, Rob Taylor, Alli Taylor all of Blue Mountain, MS, Alex Steverson of Southaven, MS. Officiating will be Rev. Jason Franklin. Pallbearers will be: Gregg Steverson, Alex Steverson, Robert Taylor, Rob Taylor, Logan Kirk, Jody Steverson. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
