Eliza Laverne Steward, 90, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Hermitage Gardens of Oxford. She taught first and second grades at Senatobia, Vicksburg and South Pontotoc Schools for 32 years. She graduated from the University of MS. She was a member of Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church. She will be remembered by those who knew her for her loving habit of sending birthday, Christmas, sympathy, anniversary, get well and many other kinds of cards to those in need. Name the occasion and Laverne had a card to send. She spent her life showering love and attention on her nieces and nephews. After retirement she was very active in Camp Bluebird and Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher Honorary Society. Services will be at 2:30pm Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Elder Larry Wise, Elder Tommy Bouchillon, Elder David Wise and Elder Jonathan Wise will officiate. Burial will follow in the Glasgow Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-sister-Elaine Quarles; sister-in-law-Mary Rush Steward; nieces-Sandra Wise (Larry) , Marsha Reeder (Pete), Cathy Quarles, Beverly Jolly (TJ), Debra Clayton (Lewis) and Lisa Holcomb (William); nephews-Kyle Steward (Susan), Stacy Steward (Patti), Tim Quarles (Angie), Randy Quarles (Jennifer), Ronald Quarles (Alecia) and Robin Steward (Lauren). Preceded in death by: parents-Dock Radford and Lottie Miller Steward; brothers-William Steward and James Steward; sister-Modean Quarles. Pallbearers: Ronald Quarles, Tim Quarles, Joseph Wise, William Holcomb, Stacy Steward and Kyle Steward. Visitation: 5-8pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 and 1pm until service time Sunday, September 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to; Camp Bluebird, c/o Cheri Nipp; 662-377-6621
