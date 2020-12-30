Anna-Lisa Stewart 34, passed away at the NMMC on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She loved taking care of people, attending ballgames, spending time with her family and her dinner dates at Niecy's. She was an employee of Longwood Nursing Home in Booneville and the Tin Roof in Baldwyn. She was a member of Mt. Nebo Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 02, 2021 at 10:30 a. m. with Bro. Devin Lambert officiating. Burial will be on the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, T. J. Stewart of Baldwyn; her mother, Susan Tarpley; (3) sons, Caden Stewart, Aidan Stewart and Braxton Stewart; sister, Genee-Grace Burress; several nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jeff Thomas; grandfather, Richard Tarpley; grandmother, Virginia Thomas; sister, Holly Thomas; niece, Aniya Caldwell. Visitation will be Saturday morning at Waters Funeral Home from 9:30 until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
