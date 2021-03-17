Betty Bervil "Bebe" Roper Stewart, at the age of 68, died unexpectedly in her Saltillo home Monday, March 15, 2021. Bebe as she was affectionately referred to by her family and friends was born December 23, 1952 to Thomas Neal Roper and Betty Guyn Cherry Roper in Saltillo. She is a Saltillo High School graduate and obtained her Bachelor's Degree from Mississippi State University. She is the widow of Clay Stewart. In her later years, Bebe volunteered her time doing research for the Saltillo Historical Society. Private graveside services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at Saltillo Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her cousins, Craig Cherry and his wife, Angela of Mooreville and David Cherry and his wife, Debbie of New Albany; step-children, Carl and Jessica Stewart; and her close friends. Other than her late husband, Clay, she is preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, www.stjude.org. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
