Billy Gene "Bill" Stewart, 86, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born in Tippah County on August 12, 1933, to Grady Stewart and Gladys Sweatman Stewart. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in the yard, and spending time with his family. He was an avid Mississippi State fan and most of all he loved the Lord. He served as a deacon for many years at East Booneville Baptist Church. Mr. Stewart was retired from Air Products and Chemical after 33 years of working. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Holcomb and Mr. Ronald Michael officiating. Visitation for Mr. Stewart will be from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Mary Faye Robinson Stewart; son, Stephen Stewart (Sherae) of Iuka; daughter, Dianne Stacks (Randy) of Booneville; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Renee Donaldson; a son-in-law, Randy Donaldson; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. Memorials may be made to East Booneville Baptist Church at 602 E. Church St., Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
