FULTON -- Bobby Gene Stewart, 66, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home in Fulton. Services will be on Wednesday January 29, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh C.M.E. Church Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday 12:00 - 1:45 at the church. Burial will follow at Shiloh C.M.E. Church Cemetery. Serenity Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

