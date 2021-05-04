Bessie Mae Stewart Bowdry, 81, passed away Sunday, May 02, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Mt Nebo CME Church . Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsons.com. Burial will follow at New Tabernacle Cemetery .

