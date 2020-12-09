Carroll Ray Stewart, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at New Albany Health and Rehab Center in New Albany. Services will be on 2PM, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 12th, 12PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.

