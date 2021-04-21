Cory Lynn Stewart was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1991 in Tupelo to Jeffrey Lynn Stewart and April Umfress Guess. He died unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, April 20, 2021 at the age of 29. Cory was a lifelong resident of Tupelo except for a brief period of serving in the U. S. Navy. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 2010 having received vocational training in auto body work. He attended ICC and, at his death, was working as a self-employed handy man. He was extremely good with his hands and could perform a multitude of tasks. Good humored and full of life and enjoyment, Cory enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting and collecting arrowheads and his dogs. He enjoyed all types of music, especially the ole tunes, and played a mean acoustical guitar and sang. He grew up in and was a member of the Word of Life Church. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tommy Galloway officiating. Private burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 P.M.-7 P.M. today (Thurs.) and from 10 A.M. - service time Friday all at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11 A.M. Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Cory is survived by his parents, April Umfress Guess and husband, Terry of Mooreville, and Jeffrey "Jeff" Stewart and wife, Christy of Tupelo; grandparents, Carolyn Homan and husband Bubba of Tupelo, and James and Lourine Stewart all of Tupelo; a sister, Audrey Stewart, and a brother, James "Jake" Stewart, all of Tupelo; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Umfress. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803.
