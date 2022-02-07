Irma Armstrong Stewart, 88, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Oat Tree Manor in Amory. She was born on December 5, 19343 in Amory to Roy and Ruth Bowlin Armstrong. She was a graduate of Amory High School and earned master's degrees from Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi. She was an educator for 33 years in the Monroe County school system and also for Nettleton Schools. She was the widow of Robert Stewart and she enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, painting, and drawing. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. Terry Edward officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is honored to assist the Stewart family. She is survived by two daughters, Susan Ann Cooke of Destin, FL and Debra Belue of Tupelo; grandchildren, Stephanie Holloway of Hamilton, Lauren Fife (Matthew) of Virginia, and Christopher Willis (Hannah) of Wren; great grandchildren, Kaylen and Samuel Willis, Rivers and Gracie Holloway, and Benjamin William Fife; great great grandchild, Kase Swain; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert "Bob" Stewart; and other brothers and sisters. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:30 on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.