Kelson Jace Camelo Stewart was born on June 03,2020 and went to be with Jesus on the same day. He will be forever loved and missed by his family. Private services will be held by his family. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He will be laid to rest in Sandhill Cemetery in Baldwyn. He is survived by his parents, Jerquandrick Stewart and Kazmen Grizzard; grandparents, Rodney and Quana Stewart and Justin and Chandri Grizzard; host of aunts and uncles and his great-grandparents; a special aunt, Diane Meeks. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
