Lila Ann Wallace Stewart, 88, went to rest with the angels in her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was born October 10, 1932 in Charleston, MS to Luther Wallace and Lila Adams Wallace. She was a retired school teacher, having taught in public schools in Mississippi and Alabama. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Albany and was a member of United Methodist Women. She was a patron of the Union County Heritage Museum and was a recipient of Love award from New Haven Center. Of all of her life's adventures, she enjoyed the most being a daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt, and a teacher. A drive-through visitation will be from 10:00a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in New Albany with a memorial service at noon in the church. Dr. Tim Prather will officiate. She is survived by her son, William Roy Stewart III of Huntsville, AL; a niece, Betty Peterson; and two nephews, Woodrow Stuart, Jr. and Stephen Landreth. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Roy Stewart, Jr; a sister, Allie Wallace Stuart; and two brothers, Luke Wallace, Jr and Clyde Wallace. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

