BALDWYN -- Mae Stewart, 71, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn. Services will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com .

