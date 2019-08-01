MEMPHIS, TN FORMERLY OF HOLLY SPRINGS -- Robert Lee 'Sonny' Stewart, 64, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Highland of Memphis Nursing Home in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Red Banks Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

