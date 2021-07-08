Sheila D. Stewart, 61, of Fulton, MS, departed this life on July 5, 2021. She was born on June 23, 1960, to Chesteen Cowley and Dorothy Crayton in Detroit, MI, where she was raised and attended school. Sheila was a member of Friendship CME Church. She worked at Mueller Copper Tube until her health failed. She loved the The New York Yankees, family and friends, traveling, and caring for others. Sheila was preceded in death by: her husband, William Ralph Stewart; her mother, Dorothy Crayton; her father, Chesteen Cowley; her brothers, Preston Crayton, Jr., Russell Crayton, Marcel Crayton, and Dennis Crayton; sister, Irene Marion; and a special friend, Linda Dickens. Sheila leaves to cherish her memories: her children, James (Lesley) Jones of Starkville, MS, Jeaninne (Brian) Morrow of Brandon, MS, Nicole Stewart of Fulton, MS, Steven (Julia) Colburn of Prairie, MS, Margaret Billups of Tupelo, MS, Cori Stewart of Fulton, MS, Chad (Jennifer) Shumpert of Fulton, MS, William (Karrece) Stewart of Fulton, MS, Aundrea Robinson of Atlanta, GA, Tasheina Daniel of Tupelo, MS, and Chasity (Melvin) Ambrose of Tupelo, MS; grandchildren, Destinee Jones of Gulfport, MS, Shania Jones of Lexington, KY, James Jones IV of Bel Air, CA, and Brian (BJ) Morrow, Rhyan Morrow, Janeece Morrow, and Daneece Morrow, all of Brandon, MS; brothers, Sylvester (Valeria) Green and Dwyane Crayton of Fulton, MS, Anthony Wilson of Pontotoc, MS, Roger (Yolanda) Wilson of Pontotoc, MS, Reverend Chesteen (Angelia) Wilson of Pontotoc, MS, Clinton Cowley of Fulton, MS; sisters, Angela Wilson of Pontotoc, MS, Tasha Wilson of Pontotoc, MS, Yanda (Charles) Wilson of Pontotoc, MS, Samantha Wilson of Pontotoc, MS, Brenda Hurd of Pontotoc, MS, Wanda Wilson of Tupelo, MS, Willie Mae Traylor of Milwaukee, WI, and Ida (Willie) Green of Chicago, IL; aunt, Sarah Gassaway of Redford, MI; special friends, Joyce Woods, Ann Robinson, Helen Brisbane, Vinita Dorsey, and Nickey Dickens; and a host of special nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021, from 3pm -6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton. Funeral service will be on Saturday, July 10 at 2:00 P.M. at Friendship CME Church in Fulton with Pastor Patrick Head officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship CME Cemetery, with Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton, MS directing. Pallbearers will be Orlando Marion, Darryl Green, Jovon Crayton, Stacey Green, Marcel Green, and Ashton Shumpert. Online guestbook can be found at communityfuneraldirectors.com
