Sheila Stewart, 61, passed away Monday, July 05, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2pm at Friendship CME Church in Fulton. Visitation will be on Friday from 3pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery .

