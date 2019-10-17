On October 11, 2019 God called his faithful servant, William "Ralph" Stewart, Jr. home. He was born March 31, 1952 in Fulton, MS to William Ralph Stewart, Sr. and Mary Young Stewart. He was a member of Friendship C.M.E. Church where he was a dedicated trustee. Ralph graduated from Itawamba Agriculture High School. He worked at Mueller Copper Tube as a general foreman for over 30 years. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 26 years Sheila D. Stewart of Fulton, MS; eleven children Steven (Julia) Colburn of Prairie, MS,Cori Stewart, Chad (Jennifer) Shumpert, William (Karrece) Stewart, and Nicole Stewart all of Fulton, MS, James (Lesley) Jones III, Tasheina Daniel, Chasity (Melvin) Ambrose, and Margaret Billups all of Tupelo, MS, Jeaninne (Brian) Morrow of Brandon, MS, Aundrea Robinson of Atlanta, GA, a sister Pearline Troupe of Marietta, GA, a brother Bobby Jean Stewart of Fulton, MS, a special uncle Johnnie Young of Tupelo, MS along with a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Friendship C.M.E. Church in Fulton, MS. Interment will follow immediately at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy my be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.