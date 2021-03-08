Adrion “Babe” Stidham

Adrion Lee Stidham, 81, passed away Wednesday February 24, 2021, after an extended illness. In Glomawr, Kentucky, Adrion was born December 6, 1939 to the late Maxine and Ralph Stidham. Adrion worked in Chicago, Illinois as a supervisor for years before moving to Rantoul where he fully enjoyed his retirement with his family. He was of Baptist faith. Adrion leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 65 years Lola Stidham; son, Ronnie Stidham and his wife, Bonnie of Arlington Heights, Illinois; brother, Stanley Stidham, Sr. and his wife, Jane of Tupelo; grandchildren; two special grandchildren, Kathy Brewer and Julie Perez; host of nieces and nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Roberta Landrum of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Donnie Stidham; two daughters, Nancy and Tammy Stidham; and two grandsons, Josh Stidham and David Stidham. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.