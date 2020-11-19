Margaret Louise May Stiles, 67, departed this life for the life everlasting on Tuesday afternoon, November 17, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Margaret was born in Tutwiler, MS on April 30, 1953, the daughter of the late Ewell Glenn May and Doris Geraldine Driggers May. She grew up in the Mississippi Delta and graduated from Leflore County High School in 1971. A learned and engaged realtor much of her adult life, she thoroughly enjoyed her work and helping people find homes and improve their lives. At her death, she was a part time realtor for Rachel Ray Realtors in New Albany. She was a longtime active and faithful member of the Belden Baptist Church where she served several years as Church secretary. Margaret loved the outdoors, gardening and tending her flower beds. An avid birdwatcher and feeder, her selfless nature endeared her to so many that she did good deeds for. An encourager, she loved giving time and resources to Sanctuary Hospice House and Parkgate Pregnancy Center. She enjoyed painting with her beloved granddaughter, Mariann, and taking her shopping. She was a believer in daily improvement in her life and Christian walk and faithfully studied the gospel as well as taking several Dale Carnegie courses. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Church she loved, Belden Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Gray officiating assisted by Bro. Shane McGivney. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Margaret is survived by her two sons, Julius Michael Andrews of Belden and David Andrews of Randolph; her three grandchildren, Mariann Andrews, Branden Ray Lopez, and Glenn Michael Andrews; her father, Glenn May of Calhoun City, MS; her sister, Sara Flanagan (George) of Blue Springs, MS; a nephew, Steve Sanders of Indianapolis, Indiana.; her wide circle of friends from Belden Baptist Church and her real estate family; and her special friend John Griffith. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris May; her daughter-in-law, Angie Andrews; and her beloved dachshund dog of many years, Maggie. Memorials may be made to Belden Baptist Church, P. O. Box 92, Belden, MS 38826. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net or posted at holladfuneraldierctors.com.
