RIENZI -- Samantha Basden Stiles, 35, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 pm at Biggersville Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 beginning at 5 pm and will continue until service time on Saturday at Biggersville Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.