Helen Jeanette McClellan Wooten Still, 66, was born on December 5, 1952 to the late Iola McClellan Patterson and the late Tommy Lee Bynun. She departed her earthly life on October 30, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Tracy Wooten and Scotty Wooten of Corinth, MS; daughter, Lola (Lewis) Wooten of Corinth, MS; daughter/niece, Frazella of Ripley, MS; sisters: Emma McClellan of Bolivar, TN, Nancy (James) Morrow of Hickory Valley, TN and Gail Patterson of New Castle, TN; brothers, Dannie McClellan of Byhalia, MS and Dennis (Gwendolyn) Patterson of Madison, AL; grandchildren: Phenisha Wooten, Daisha Wooten, Tre'Vyon Colburn, Macreo Williams, Zhario Williams, TrayShawn Wooten and Gavin Wooten; four great-grand children; and special friends, Frankie J. Hayes and Patsy McGee. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm- 8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS, with the family present from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Macedonia MBC in Walnut, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Turner Cemetery in Michigan City, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
