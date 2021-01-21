Dorothy Jean Stinson, 82, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Private Graveside. Services will be on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at Mt Moriah M B Church 3193 Marianna Road Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Monday January 25, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel .

