During the late hours of November 15, 2020, Helen Grace Stinson peacefully made the transition into the arms of her Heavenly Father surrounded by loved ones from her home. She was born November 20, 1929 to the late Fred Alexander McCoy and Velma Smith McCoy. Helen, also known as "Nanny" by many, was a bright soul who lived to love her family. She was a longtime resident of Northeast Mississippi who also spent several years living in New York and other states. She loved being in nature and growing things with her hands. She was a phenomenal cook who enjoyed making delicious meals and treats for her family and friends. She was selfless, always putting the needs of others before her own. To know Helen was to know love. She leaves behind a void and very large shoes to fill and we will strive to love one another as well as she loved us. She is survived by her children, Pam Falcone (Rick), Leon H. Hannon, III, Kim McCuller, Craig Hannon (Lisa), John Hal Hannon (Tonyia), Mark Hannon, Vicki Hannon, and Marty Hannon; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; her dear sister, Ouida Cunningham; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leon Howard Hannon, Jr. and Carl Franklin Stinson; four brothers, Howard McCoy, Clayborne McCoy, Dean McCoy, and Wynzelee McCoy, and one sister, Edith Walden. There will be a private celebration of life and memorial among family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you would do a random act of kindness in her honor. Condolence may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.