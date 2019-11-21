THAXTON, MS -- Flora Bell Stockard, 77, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday November 23, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Church of The Living God 320 Stockard Rd. Thaxton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday November 22, 2019 4:00 -6:00 at Serenity Autry Pontotoc Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greater Springhill Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

