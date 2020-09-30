THAXTON , MS TOCCOPOLA -- L E Stockard, 83, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside Services will be on Saturday October 3, 2020 1:00 at Greater Springhill Toccopola Church of The Living God 1575 Hwy 6 East Oxford, MS . Visitation will be on Friday October 2, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Greater Springhill Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

