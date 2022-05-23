Anna Lynn Stockton, 76, went to her heavenly home on May 21, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Anna was born on June 11, 1945 to Orville Nelson (Boonie) Stockton and Ruby Mathews Stockton in Amory, MS. She graduated from Amory High School and then attended Itawamba Community College. She loved keeping up with her high school classmates and was very involved in planning the class of '63 reunions. After college Anna pursued her wonderful talent as an artist. She taught many students art lessons in her home. Anna was honored with a one woman art showing at the Amory Library and was featured in the newspaper. Anna was a charter member of St. Andrews Methodist Church in Amory. She was very involved with her church. Helping with the Kindergarten choir as a teacher's assistant to her friend Elane Finley, was one of her greatest joys. She also helped with children's Sunday school classes and Vacation Bible School. Her favorite hobbies included painting, scrapbooking, puzzles, and singing. Anna had a beautiful voice. The day before she went to heaven she was singing one of her favorite songs, He Touched Me. Another one of her passions was the history of Amory and its citizens. Anna was known for her beautiful smile. She had a strong faith and loved the Lord. It showed in her daily living to all that came in contact with her. One of the greatest joys in Anna's life was her cat, "Miss Priss". The companionship she had with her beloved cat gave her so much happiness. When choosing an Assisted Living Home, the number one priority was that "Miss Priss" could go with her. That stipulation led to Magnolia Manor in Tupelo where Anna made so many good friends. She lived the last few years of her life there enjoying activities and socializing with her friends. Anna is survived by her brother, Robert Nelson (Bob) Stockton, his wife Emma; her niece, Laura Gaskin and husband Steve; niece and nephew, Rachel Alsup (Justin) and Jason Gaskin (Amanda); great- niece, Kinsley Alsup; great-nephews, Hayden Alsup, Presley, Elliott and Gavin Gaskin; special friends, Rebecca Jane Vallarian and Jerolene Westmoreland. She was preceded in death by her parents; her niece, Melissa Stockton; and great-nephew, Matthew Gaskin. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Magnolia Manor for the love and care they showed Anna. They would also like to thank the staff of Sanctuary Hospice House for the comfort and kindness she received in the last days of her life. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 3:30 pm at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Amory with Rev. Tommy Winders and Rev. Jim McClurkan officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery with Pallbearers being Jason Gaskin, Justin Alsup, Steve Gaskin, Tim Saltz, Charles Conner, Richard Stockton, Jay Robers, and Randy Ferguson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Griffith and Timothy Stockton. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church from 2:00 pm until the service hour on Wednesday. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Amory, Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS, Sally Kate Winters Family Services, St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital, Memphis, or to a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
