Bonnie Kisor Stokes, 73, resident of Pontotoc and well known animal activist , departed this life Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 3 PM Thursday, September 10 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Ms. Stokes was born February 14, 1947 in Pontotoc, the daughter of the late Corporal James Earl and Hazel Hughes Kisor. She was a graduate of the Thaxton Public School System in Pontotoc and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Ms. Stokes was blessed with a passion and love for abandoned animals. She was well known in the area for rescuing and fostering animals of all descriptions. Garage Sales and special times with her family and friends brought much pleasure to her lifelong compassion for all God's creatures. Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 PM to 3 PM Thursday, September 10 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include two daughters, Angie Camp (Tony) and Tina Hollingsworth (Dennis), both of Pontotoc, two sons, Garry Graham of Pontotoc and Harry Graham of Alabama, six grandchildren, Jeffery and Chris Cox, Crystal Melton, Dallas and Rozland Graham, fourteen great grandchildren and a special friend, Roy Nibblet She was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Vinson. The family requests that memorials be directed to Second Chance Animal Rescue, PO Box 165, Pontotoc, MS 38863. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
