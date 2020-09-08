UNION / PONTOTOC COUNTIES -- Bonnie Kisor Stokes, 73, passed away Sunday, September 06, 2020, at her residence in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, September 10 at 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 10 from 2 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care..

