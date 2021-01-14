J D Stokes, 72, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside. Services will be on Sunday January 17, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Greater Springhill Toccopola Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday January 16, 2021 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

