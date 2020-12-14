Melvin Dean "Bud" Stokes, 88, passed away December 12, 2020 in Hamilton, AL. He was born to Roy and Dollie Stokes on November 9, 1932. He married Jean Abbott Stokes on April 14, 1956 and made their home in Pontotoc, MS where they raised their two boys. He was a member of Westside Pontotoc Church of God of Prophecy, He was a poultry farmer for 25 years then worked in management at Wilton Casting until his retirement. HE spent his retirement helping watch his three grandchildren and tending to his land. He enjoyed being outside on his tractor or piddling in the shop. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful father, grandpa, and great-grandpa and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his sons, Gary Stokes(Sharolyn) of Modesto, CA and Randy Stokes of Pontotoc, MS; his grandchildren, Nichole Carter, Michelle Pettit(Chris), and Robert Stokes(Michele);great-grandchildren, Caddie, Emily, Leeah, Kori, Sam, Brendan, Ethan, Skyler, and John Alan; and one sister-in-law, Ida Mae Shinall. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Jean Stokes; brothers, Charlie Stokes, Jack Stokes, and Stanley Stokes; and sisters, Myrtis Gann and Marie Watts. Services will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Oak Hill Baptist Church at 2PM with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Robert Stokes, Chris Pettit, Lloyd Sellers, Kameron Chism. Honorary Pallbearers will be his great-grandsons. Special thank you to NMMC-Hamilton staff for their tender care.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.