69, passed away on Sun., May 24, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Sammie "Sam" Stokes was born to his late parents, Lonnie Mayfield and Lavada Moore, Stokes on July 8, 1950 in Monroe Co. He received his education from Hamilton schools. Sam was also a former employee of Conoco. Sammie "Sam" Stokes is survived by his wife Vanessa Cook-Stokes of Chicago, Ill. Two daughters; Amanda Doss of Gulfport, MS and Alania Stokes of Gunntown, MS. One son; Rodney Stokes of Okolona. Two sisters; Ruthie Adair of Okolona and Ruby Crawford (Lavon) of Okolona. Two brothers; James "Boss" Stokes of Grand Rapids, MI and Earent Stokes (Gardene) of South Haven, MS.There are also 8 grandchildren. The visitation will be on Sat., May 30, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with mandatory walk-in/walk-out policy in place. The service will be on Sun., May 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel Grove MBC Cemetery with Rev. Lendell Nichols officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
