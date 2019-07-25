Betty Stone Baldwyn - Betty J. Stone, 73, passed away on July 24, 2019 at the Oktibbeha County Hospital. She was a retired cook and she enjoyed fishing, gardening, animals, especially her pets. She was a former employee of Lucky Star Mfg. and she was a Baptist. There will be no public service. She is survived by 2 daughters, Phyllis Hatfield (David) of Starkville and Kim Lindsey of Baldwyn; son, Kyle Lindsey (Deanna) of Baldwyn; brother, Charles Phillips (Kitty) of GA; grandchildren, Ty Lindsey, Kylie Lindsey and Jarret Johnson and Candice; Great Grandchild, Jaxon Johnson host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, J B Stone; parents, Howard Phillips and Annice Mink Phillips, Brother, Thomas Phillips and the father of her children Samp Lindsey Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Expressions
